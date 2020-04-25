Dimond Center prepares to reopen after month-long closure

It'll be back to business for the Dimond Center on Monday after shutting its doors on March 22 due to city and state health mandates.

“In terms of lost revenue, it’s really hard to put a number on that,” explained the Dimond Center’s General Manager Robert Dye. “All that I can tell you is it was substantial.”

Dye says he is eager to return to work.

“Do we want to reopen because we want the cash register to ring and the rent to be paid? Absolutely no question,” Dye said. ”But what’s really driving our enthusiasm is the fact we are getting people back to work."

If you plan on shopping at the Dimond Center when it opens, you’ll have to wear a mask, and if you don’t have one, the Dimond Center will be providing you with one. The mall will also have hand sanitation stations, signage for social distancing, and disinfectant wipes throughout the building.

“Anything you can touch including escalator handrails, elevator buttons, you name it, they’ve been cleaned and sanitized,” Dye said.

Dye says the Dimond Center will have security staff at 10 entrances monitoring the number of people inside the building. The mall will be open on Monday, but individual businesses will make the decision about when they want to reopen independently.

“I don’t think you’re going to see every store open,” Dye said. “It will take a little bit of time for the stores to ramp up.”

Dye says businesses will be able to work over the weekend to get ready for opening, and that the entire building will be deep-cleaned before reopening Monday.

