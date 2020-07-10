Dipnetting season begins on Kenai River

It's a slow start to the dipnetting season on the Kenai River, but according to the early birds at the North Beach area that's to be expected.

There were a fair number of people out for the season opener on July 10th, and most everyone Channel 2 reporters spoke with said they were more concerned with catching fish than possibly catching coronavirus.

There was plenty of room on the beach on the first day of dipnetting. Most everyone at the beach was keeping their social distance.

For the most part, things are going to be the same for those filling their freezers from the Kenai. There will be some minor differences according to acting City Manager, Terry Eubanks.

"We're stressing safety this year, safety of our employees, safety of our participants," he said, "So we've made a couple of changes. We've gone cashless at our fee shacks so that we don't have that interaction of changing hands of money. So people need to be prepared to pay with a credit card."

There are no mask requirements in Kenai, but Eubanks asks that participants do their part to keep apart from one another as to not jeopardize the season.

"Just like every year, we ask that everybody that comes to treat our beaches and our towns just like they would their own. This year we're just asking that everyone extend that a little bit to be safe," he said.

For any kind of information update on the water, fish, or any safety concerns, Eubanks recommends participants to download the Dipnet Kenai app.

The season ends on July 31st.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.