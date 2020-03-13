Dispatches from the Trail: DeeDee talks strategy in Ruby, first on the Yukon

KTUU Special Iditarod Correspondent DeeDee Jonrowe talks about the trail conditions and the strategy of "taking your eight" in Ruby.

DeeDee's Dispatches from the Trail (KTUU)

"Ruby has a beautiful dog lot set up, this is one of the best dog lots we've ever had in Ruby. I had this here a few years ago, it's protected, got good drifts," according to DeeDee Jonrowe. "The drivers are going to have a chance to decide, if they want to take a break out there, take a short break and go somewhere else for their 8 hour... There's a couple different strategies going on. It'll depend on what they think they need to look for with their teams and assess their teams."

