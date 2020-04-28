Local distillery, breweries supplying hairdressers with hand sanitizer

On Tuesday, a caravan of cars looped through the parking lot of Alaskan Spirits Distillery in Anchorage. The group responsible for the convoy are all hairdressers from businesses located in Anchorage and the Mat-Su.

Their stop was organized by Amanda Adamson, who runs Bei Capelli Hair Boutique in Anchorage. When Adamson heard that the distillery was making hand sanitizer, she reached out to a local Facebook group full of hair stylists, looking to put together a group order.

"I called, and I was like 'Hey, do you have any interest in helping out an entire community of hairdressers that are desperate?'" Adamson said.

The distillery was able provide the group with 200 bottles at a bulk price. The sanitizer will be used in salons and barbershops in both Anchorage and the Valley, with other customers in restaurants, retail shops and state offices.

In total, the distillery said, orders for more than 1,100 bottles have already been taken, as businesses follow state regulations requiring them to stock up on sanitizer and face masks before they can resume operations. Some of the distillery's sales numbers also come from personal sales.

"People can come and just buy one bottle," Alaskan Spirits Owner Hilary Lockhart said. "They don't have to do a large order, they can come and actually just buy it for their home."

According to Lockhart, local breweries have also been instrumental in the operation. The King Street, Matanuska and Midnight Sun Brewing Companies have given the distillery some of the expired and near-expired beer. While the distillery waits for its current run of alcohol to fully ferment, extracting alcohol for the beer has been a quick, easy way to help meet the demand.

"We are going to make it until the need goes away, hopefully sooner rather than later" Lockhart said.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.