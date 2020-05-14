Do you miss the 60s? It's ok because those temps return today

Partly sunny skies in Anchorage on Wednesday while we warm up to 61 degrees.

Above average temperatures and mostly clear skies will persist over Southcentral through Friday as high pressure builds over the Copper River Basin. The usual Sea Breezes will be around on Wednesday before gusty winds pick up again from the Interior, especially in the usual mountain gap locations as well as Turnagain Arm and higher elevations on Thursday as high pressure continues to build over Prince William Sound. Showers are possible along the Alaska Range Thursday afternoon and evening as storm energy moves in from the west.

For the extended period, Saturday through Tuesday, to start the long term on Saturday, the main player will be high pressure over southern Alaska. Two low pressure storms will exist on the periphery of our forecast area, one located just south of the Gulf of Alaska and the other a large area of low pressure extending through the western Bering Sea from the north Pacific Ocean. High pressure will be positioned between the two in the Central Aleutians.

The storms will move further away from us and to the south as the days move on, while high pressure continues to strengthen over the mainland. Low pressure storms move through the central and eastern Bering Sea with the potential to impact the Aleutians and Southwest Alaska Sunday into Monday. We will have to wait and see how far east these storms move in terms of impact to Southcentral as high pressure will be east of the Alaska Range

Partly sunny in Anchorage on Wednesday while we warm up to 61 degrees with light winds. Wednesday night we drop down to 42 degrees while under partly cloudy skies.

We will be partly sunny in Anchorage on Thursday with a high of 61 degrees along with winds out of the southwest from 10-20 mph. Mostly cloudy skies for Thursday night with a low of 42 degrees and with winds out of the southeast from 10-20 mph but out of the east from 15-30 mph along Turnagain Arm and higher elevations.

Looking ahead, we will be partly sunny on Friday while we warm up to 63 degrees with light winds.

