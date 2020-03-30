Does Anchorage need a 12th Assembly seat?

A proposition on the ballot of the Anchorage 2020 Municipal Election is looking to add a 12th seat to the Anchorage Assembly, bringing Downtown in line with the other two-seat districts in the municipality.

Downtown is currently represented by a single member and is roughly half the size of the other districts. Proposition 12 would reapportion the districts using data from the 2020 census, and would create six districts with two members each. Christopher Constant, Downtown’s sole assembly member, has been supporting the bill.

“If I’m sick...if I have a conflict, or if for some reason I can’t be there for a vote, my neighbors will have no representation on the body,” Constant said. “Every other district has two people, so it’s extraordinarily rare that both members from that district would miss a vote.”

Constant said there are other disadvantages to being a single-member district. Any time an assembly member for Downtown terms out or loses an election, the new member will have no experience dealing with the different city systems as an assembly member, and won’t have another member in their district to show them the ropes. Downtown can also only decide on their representation every three years, when other districts’ seats have staggered elections.

“My neighbors are done having half the representation of everyone else,” Constant said.

David Nees is the chair of Vote No On 12, a group opposing the proposition. He’d rather see Anchorage move entirely to single-member districts, an idea proposed by the late Sen. Chris Birch. He’s opposed to the proposition because it would make it harder for the assembly to switch to a single-member system.

“It codifies, in law, that it is forever a dual-member district system,” he said. “The assembly cannot sit down and change the way they do it.”

He pointed out that historically, assembly members representing single-member districts have been some of the most popular.

“Of all the assemblymen we’ve had since 1979, the longest-serving assembly people, the ones doing the best for their neighborhood, serving them the longest, knowing the ins and outs of the local councils, are oddly enough, dominated by the Downtown district,” he said.

Whether or not the proposition passes, the Assembly will likely use the 2020 census data to reorganize the districts based on the latest numbers. Those changes, and possibly an election of a 12th Assembly member, would likely happen around 2022.

