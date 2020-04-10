Don't get zoom-bombed on your next social call

It's the 900 pound gorilla that's taking over the teleconferencing world, Zoom. It's a software that allows you to talk to multiple people at once.

The interaction can be for work, business or just your own personal use,but before you log on, a layer of protection is needed in order to keep your privacy.

Best practice tips for using zoom.

Channel 2 talked with Terrence McGraw, President of PC Matic Federal about things people can do to protect their information and not get "zoom-bombed," meaning unwanted users crashing your conference.

To start off he said rooms need a password. When holding a group meeting, don't use your private room. Make a public room so you have a layer of protection. A good gesture in zoom now is a the waiting room, in that you have to accept participants in. McGraw added this is great for teachers that are having to do distance learning.

"I know who my attendants list is supposed to be and I have to send out a group invite, so they get my hyperlink, but the waiting room means that I as the teacher or I as the host of the meeting individually accept people into the room," he said.

Next, if you have to have a public meeting, you can set it to where no one can present on the microphone or video. Only authorized users can speak. Also, don't publish the hyperlink. If you have to, send and email and then text the password. McGraw said "zoom bombing" is easy if you don't know these settings.

"The vast majority of people in this lock down environment would be fine with just the native settings of either zoom or go to meeting or Skype, they're all just fine, it's only when you want really sensitive date to be protected you should worry about the end to end encryption, but you should always be worried about those privacy settings for those software," he said.

He said other things to keep in mind is having a good anti-virus solution.

