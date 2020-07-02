Don’t have a mask? The Municipality of Anchorage is distributing them

The Municipality of Anchorage has been asking residents to wear a mask indoors in compliance with an emergency order that went into effect Monday.

When the order was announced, Mayor Ethan Berkowitz said Alaskans would have time between the announcement and the order going into effect to acquire a mask. Now the municipality has rolled out a plan to distribute masks to residents.

The municipality has 16,500 masks to give out but they will primarily be distributed through city partners like the Anchorage Public Transit, the Salvation Army, Catholic Social Services and Anchorage Neighborhood Health Center.

“We strategically partnered with community groups and other Municipal departments to help distribute masks to those who otherwise may not be able to get one,” Incident Commander of the Emergency Operations Center, Bill Falsey, said.

The municipality is waiting on a second shipment of masks that will be distributed through the Food Bank of Alaska, Anchorage Public Library and the Municipal Office of Equal Opportunity.

If a resident doesn’t use those services, the municipality recommends purchasing a locally-made cloth mask at places like Ace Hardware of Circular Boutique.

