“Don’t worry”: East High Staff ends the school year on a positive note

A video featuring East Anchorage High School staff has over 2,000 views on YouTube. The video was created as a final message to students where the staff performs to Three Little Birds by Bob Marly.

East Librarian Caya Armatti got the idea for the video after seeing other successful “Couch Choirs” online. After sending out several surveys to the staff at East, they settled on the song as the message they wanted to send to students.

“I think it really did touch the students [and] let them know that we were dealing with the same kind of things that they’re dealing with,” Armatti said.

Armatti said it was a collaborative effort with over 90 people from East’s staff contributing elements to the video.

One important feature of the video was the inclusion of the American Sign Language teachers at the school. While some staff sing and play music for the song, ASL teachers also sign the lyrics. Katie Irwin, an ASL teacher at East, said she misses her students and being able to teach the language through ASL games.

“Practices are best done with fluent ASL users, such as a deaf person and my students’ access to a deaf person is me on a daily basis. Online deprives them that,” Irwin said. “Few were lucky to have siblings that also took the class to work with, but not everyone has that.”

As a librarian, going virtual has been hard, Armatti said. She says her avid readers like having a book in hand, but she’s been doing the best she can to provide them with resources to e-books and audiobooks.

While students usually interact with staff in school, Armatti also wanted teachers to showcase their homes, pets and other things students wouldn’t normally see in class.

“You kind of see a peek into their home that you don’t see at work. And I said, ‘Do that for the students. They want to know what our lives are like too and that we’re not just sitting in the classroom,’” Armatti said.

The video was posted on May 13, right before school ended for the year. You can watch the video here.

