Downtown Anchorage road closures to start Friday afternoon as Iditarod kicks-off

The Iditarod kicks-off this weekend and the Anchorage Police department has some road closures you need to be aware of before you head out the door.

Starting at 3 p.m. Friday, H through D Streets between 3rd and 5th Avenues will be closed.

The closures will last till 7 p.m. Saturday.

APD says if you park in the blocked off area, you will be towed.

If you can't make it to downtown Anchorage to watch the start or Willow to watch the restart, you can tune in to Channel 2 to see the coverage.

KTUU will have complete coverage of the ceremonial start, beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All Rights Reserved.