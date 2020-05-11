Dr. Zink, other state, federal leaders to visit Bristol Bay to gauge COVID-19 needs

With the first commercial salmon fishing season opener just days away in Alaska, state and federal leaders are traveling to the Bristol Bay to see the unique challenges presented by the largest sockeye salmon fishery in the world, Department of Health and Social Services Commissioner Adam Crum said Monday.

Alaska Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink, Director of the Division of Public Health Heidi Hedberg, and the governor’s Chief of Staff, Ben Stevens, will tour the area along with federal representatives, Crum said.

“They’re going to be able to tour around, see a lot of Alaska specific items, look around Bristol Bay in different communities, making sure we work out and talk with them,” Crum said.

The announcement comes after the Dillingham City Council passed ordinances creating stricter quarantine requirements and a working group of major organizations in the region requested a Bristol-Bay specific ammendment to State Health Mandate 17, which was is the mandate that sets the parameters for travel, self-quarantine and other procedures for commercial fishermen this summer.

“I don’t want to criticize it outright because it has some applicability,” Norm Van Vactor, CEO of the Bristol Bay Economic Development Corporation said. “It certainly has applicability to the large vessel fleet. It certainly has applicability I believe to the Gulf of Alaska, to Southeast and other areas, but very little applicability when it comes to the reality of this five week, extremely compressed high-volume fishery in Bristol Bay with anywhere from three to give people living in the fo’c’sle of a 32-footer.”

Van Vactor and the working group, which in addition to the regional economic development corporation includes the leaders of the area health corporation, native groups, and the regional housing authority, repeated their statement in a previous letter to the governor that calls for the fishery to be shut down if adequate protections are in place.

Van Vactor says that although more mandates have been issued, too little has changed for him to feel comfortable. However, the visit from state leaders gives him hope.

The group of medical and political dignitaries will visit Dillingham, Egegik and Naknek/King Salmon on Thursday and tour both medical and seafood industry facilities.

“What we are hoping for in the tentative itinerary that folks are looking at is in all three communities that they will be visiting, first and foremost we hope that they have an opportunity to meet with our local medical responders so they’ll actually get a true sense of what the capabilities of our local medical providers are. We have some awesome people out here, but very limited infrastructure to support them,” Van Vactor said.

Van Vactor said the plan also calls for touring a boat yard as well as small, medium and large processing plants - some that are embedded in communities and some that are separate.

“We’re hoping to convey the varying degree of logistics and the varying degree of magnitude that comprise the Bristol Bay fishery, so hopefully they’ll get a truer sense as to what it is we’re up against,” Van Vactor said.

Commissioner Crum said that the state has been in communication with local government and industry partners.

“We’re working to make sure that every little community has the response that they need moving forward and they feel comfortable in this response,” Crum said. “So we’re making a lot of progress and just appreciate the ongoing dialogue we’ve had in the region.”

