Drive-thru clinic for COVID-19 in Anchorage

In an effort to lessen the strain of people asking emergency rooms for COVID-19 tests local Anchorage hospitals have opened a drive-thru testing clinic.

It’s a collaboration between multiple hospitals including Alaska Regional, Providence, Alaska Native Medical Center, and Anchorage Neighborhood Health Center.

“We’re all on the same team just trying to care for patients,” said Ashley Johnson, project manager for the clinic.

The drive-thru clinic is located on Lake Otis Parkway near the corner at east 42nd. As of right now, it is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day of the week. Johnson said after they better assess the need, they may adjust the hours.

It is set up so that people don’t have to exit their vehicle while getting the test.

People who think they may have contracted the coronavirus go to the first checkpoint at the open lot. First they are asked questions about how they’re feeling and whether they’ve gotten a referral from their doctor.

Then they are given a mask and paperwork before proceeding to the tent where the test is administered.

Those administering the tests are covered head-to-toe in protective clothing to help keep them safe from patients who are all considered suspected cases on site. In between cars, they sanitize their hands thoroughly.

“So you stay in your car the whole time, you don’t need to park, and it takes about five minutes to go through the whole process,” Johnson said.

Since they are considered potential positive cases, everyone who gets a screening will be asked to self-quarantine for 14 days after they finish.

Johnson said it is crucial that people ask their primary care provider before they come to the drive-thru.

“We don’t want to exhaust the number of tests that we have available,” she said, “We also want to keep the timeliness of the response back to patients.”

