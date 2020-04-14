Dunleavy: Economy won't be put ahead of Alaskans' health

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy says the state will work with communities, industry leaders and others as it makes decisions on how to proceed in reopening sectors of the economy impacted by the coronavirus.

Dunleavy says a key part of this will be monitoring case numbers.

As of Tuesday morning, the state had reported 285 total cases of COVID-19.

The governor says the health of Alaskans will be a top consideration in looking at reopening areas.

He says he doesn't want anyone to get the impression that the state is going to put the economy ahead of the health of Alaskans because he says that's not the case.

