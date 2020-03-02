Dunleavy asks for $13M in funds to combat novel coronavirus in Alaska

Gov. Mike Dunleavy is asking for a total of $13 million to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus in Alaska, though the state has not yet had a confirmed diagnosis. The State Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink says three Alaskans have been tested for the virus, with two returning negative, and one still underway.

Gov. Dunleavy, Dr. Anne Zink, left, and DHSS Commissioner Adam Crum address the state's plan to combat the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. (KTUU)

There are currently no cases of the novel coronavirus, which is spreading across the world, in Alaska, but Dunleavy says the state must prepare just in case.

Dunleavy, Department of Health and Social Services Commissioner Adam Crum, and Zink held a media briefing in downtown Anchorage Monday to update the public on what the state is doing to prepare for a possible outbreak.

Zink said three people have been tested for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. Two of the tests have come back negative. The third is still under review.

“We’ve been able to do the testing in Alaska since Thursday. Prior to that, we were able to send tests to the CDC if we needed testing done," Zink said. “The CDC did change its definition of who we should test on Thursday as well so that has significantly broadened, which is increasing our testing.”

Dunleavy said starting Wednesday his administration and other officials will be meeting with legislators to keep them up to date on what the state is doing to prepare for the novel coronavirus.

“We’ll be asking the federal government for assistance like other states are,” Dunleavy said. He said the administration woudl be asking the legislature to add to the supplemental budget about $9 million in federal money, "but also at least $4 million in general fund receipts so we can beef up our health approach to this.”

Dunleavy said he, along with other governors from the Lower 48, met with Vice President Mike Pence, who was tapped by the President to be in charge of overseeing the nation’s response to the novel coronavirus.

“Alaskans in general, we are an independent lot, we understand we live way up here in North America isolated from the rest of the country. We know how to deal with fires, we know how to deal with earthquakes, we know how to deal with volcanoes, high winds, etc. And so this being a health issue we wanted to make sure we have protocols in place that once this virus arrives, and we think it probably will with the way it’s spreading, that we are prepared for it,” Dunleavy said.

Dunleavy, Crum and Zink said that for over a month, the state has been actively working to come up with a plan and monitor the latest developments of the novel coronavirus.

DHSS Commissioner Adam Crum noted that his department is increasing staff and other resources to make sure the state is prepared to act when called upon.

“This is a proactive approach so we can make sure we are out in the community as much as possible,” said Crum. “With increased travel funds for public health nurses to go out there and work in communities. To get clinics set up and get educated on how to best respond , how (to) share this message, to make sure we are responding all across Alaska.”

With Fur Rondy underway in Alaska and the state's biggest winter tourism draw, the Iditarod, starting this coming weekend, Alaskans have asked whether the risk of novel coronavirus would affect whether the Ceremonial Start of the Iditarod should take place.

“We have no reported cases in Alaska," Gov. Dunleavy said when asked about the race. "At this stage in the game there is no reason to ask folks to not gather, for example, for the Iditarod.”

Dr. Zink said she meet with Iditarod officials Sunday to talk about the health effects, and what they need to think about in the rural communites.

“Thinking about how to be prepared and how we can help coordinate with them,” Zink said.

According to the CDC, here are some tips for prevention and treatment of COVID-19:





Avoid close contact with people who are sick



Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth



Stay home when you are sick



Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash



Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe>



Follow CDC’s recommendations for using a facemask



Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing



