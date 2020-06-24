Dust from Sahara Desert about to blanket parts of US

A huge dust cloud from the Sahara Desert has traveled across the Atlantic and plans on paying the United States a visit.

The unusual plume is leading to the worst dust storm in the Caribbean in decades.

A mass of very dry, dusty air is moving across the Atlantic right now.



This NOAA animation predicts the movement of the #SaharanDust plume from now through Sunday evening (June 29).



Learn more about the #SaharanAirLayer: https://t.co/OJLrnuKiLI pic.twitter.com/yvPjiE5o91 — NOAA Research (@NOAAResearch) June 24, 2020

Usually, Saharan dust disperses into the ocean long before reaching the Americas.

Dust storms in Africa and unique wind conditions high in the atmosphere created the large-scale dust event.

The dust has already darkened the skies over places like Puerto Rico, Antigua and Trinidad & Tobago.

One model predicts the dust plume will continue to move over the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic sections of the United States.

The dust dramatically reduces air quality and can irritate the lungs of people with allergies.

