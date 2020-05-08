Eagle River bridge to have significant temporary traffic adjustments starting May 9

The Alaska Department of Transportation reminds drivers that the Glenn Highway Eagle River bridge will experience significant temporary traffic adjustments as crews work to build the new southbound bridge.

Starting on May 9, all Glenn Highway traffic will be routed over the northbound Eagle River bridge.

The speed limit in the work zone is 45 mph for the safety of the traveling public and the construction crew.

"I know commuters have seen a lot of action going on. We're rebuilding the southbound bridge," DOT spokesperson Shannon McCarthy said Friday.

"This Saturday, we're going to be shifting the southbound traffic onto the northbound bridge. So both north and south will share the bridge, and they'll be separated by a concrete barrier."

There will be two lanes each going north and south.

McCarthy says this traffic flow will stay the way it is until the project is complete, which DOT expects to be this fall.

