Eagle River man arrested after stealing a fire truck from the King Salmon Fire Station

Bristol Bay Police say a 22-year-old Eagle River man broke into the King Salmon Fire Station and hopped into a fire truck, drove through the bay door, turned on the lights, and drove the truck 15 miles to Naknek, Alaska.

Police say Dawson Cody Porter used a piece of lumber to break a window, get into the building, and took possession of a fire truck.

Police didn't say what time this happened Saturday.

Police say while driving to Naknek, Porter activated the emergency overhead lights.

He was taken into custody in front of Fisherman’s Bar in Naknek by two Bristol Bay Officers.

Porter is charged with Burglary, Vehicle Theft, Criminal Mischief and two counts of violating his conditions of release from a previous arrest just several weeks prior.

"Porter caused approximately 10,000 dollars in damage and rendered a 100,000 piece of fire apparatus inoperable until repairs can be made," said police in a release.

Porter is currently being held in the Bristol Bay Detention facility on a $10,000 cash bail.

