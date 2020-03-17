Earliest spring in more than a century, a warm up on the way

Many of us are focused on social distancing and avoiding close contact with people. That doesn’t mean you can’t go outside. In fact, some fresh air and exercise will likely boost spirits after being stuck indoors with your own company.

Alaska has the added benefit of gaining dramatic amounts of daylight at this time of year. Anchorage is gaining 5 minutes and 44 seconds of daylight each day. Utqiagvik is gaining 9 minutes and 20 seconds each day.

Spring officially starts on Thursday at 7:59 p.m. AKDT. This is the earliest spring since 1896.

The vernal equinox can occur either on March 19, 20 or 21. The equinox would occur on the same day each year if a year lasted precisely 365 days, but it doesn't. A year is technically 365.24 days. This slides the equinox 6 hours later than the previous year. But 2020 is a leap year that moves the equinox back 18 hours. Suffice to say, it’s early spring.

Southcentral can expect a dramatic warm-up on Thursday with highs around Anchorage warming into the upper 30s to low 40s.

Equinox means “equal night” but in reality, most locations will see more daylight than darkness on the equinox. Anchorage will see 12 hours, 12 minutes and 17 seconds of daylight. Utqiagvik will have 12 hours, 18 minutes and 33 seconds of daylight.

The day that has the closest split of 12 hours of daylight and darkness is called the equilux. For most of Alaska, the equilux will occur on March 17. Utqiagvik will see 11 hours, 59 minutes and 53 seconds of daylight. For Anchorage, March 17 will have 12 hours and 47 seconds of daylight.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All Rights Reserved.

