Early clouds turn to sun along with some breezes

Partly sunny in Anchorage on Monday while we warm up to 33 degrees.

Storms moved into the Prince William Sound area yesterday that have pulled colder air down from the north and into the western Gulf (clear skies to the west of the area).

This rush of colder air from the north has spiked up winds from Kodiak north into the valleys. More storms over the Interior will change our winds from out of the south as the systems pull on one another.

The storm moved out of the north will keep winds going through Monday for the Kenai and north to the valleys. The colder air will keep temperatures down as well as precipitation chances alive early into Monday with most of the snow (confined to) falling in the higher mountain elevations. Our coldest temperatures will be overnight Monday and early Tuesday as both winds and cloud cover diminishes.

The next storm system moves from the North Pacific into the Gulf late Tuesday through Wednesday. This looks to be a Gale Force Storm (39-54 mph winds).

Storms should stay east of Kodiak (bringing some winds and light precipitation) with winds focused east towards Yakutat as the systems tracks that way to the east. The biggest impact are winds from the north as the cold air moves down.

For the extended period, high pressure will move across the mainland on Thursday that could dominate the area for the rest of the forecast period. We could see a warming as skies clear, high pressure pushes down on the atmosphere and our strengthening sun warms the area. Storms will be pushing into the western Bering and western Aleutians near Russia. As a result, unsettled weather may be possible for the second half of next weekend for those areas.

We will be partly sunny in Anchorage on Monday with a high temperature of 33 degrees along with 10-20 mph winds out of the south. Monday night we drop down to 18 degrees while under mostly cloudy skies becoming mostly cloudy later in the evening.

We will be partly cloudy in Anchorage on Tuesday with a high of 34 degrees. Mostly cloudy skies for Tuesday night with a low of 16 degrees.

Looking ahead, we will be partly sunny on Wednesday while we warm up to 37 degrees with light winds.

