Early clouds with cold wind chills but then sunny and warm

Mostly sunny skies on Monday in Anchorage while we warm up to 33 degrees.

Storms to the south in the northern Gulf and high pressure sits to the north over the Interior. The pull of these storms on one another will keep windy conditions until Monday afternoon through Southcentral. Winds will diminish in intensity later today as the storms weaken and high pressure extends (and moves out of the west) into the western Gulf. Airflow will move out of the Interior while high pressure keeps Southcentral clear and dry.

Some weak storms could pass along the Alaska Range providing some high-level clouds to some northern parts of the Susitna Valley and Copper River Basin through Monday while the area more than likely remains dry. Weaker winds along Cook Inlet and Talkeetna could allow for some early fog (remnant moisture trapped with weaker winds not able to scour the fog out).

Overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, storms will move across Southcentral spreading clouds over the region. This system will bring areas of light snow to interior locations and a mix of rain/snow for the Kenai Peninsula and Gulf Coast. Moving from the west, with limited moisture higher mountain elevations will see the heaviest of precipitation while some spots could stay relatively dry.

Later on Wednesday, some storms drop down from the Interior, keeping cloud cover across Southcentral while producing additional light snow for the northern half of the Susitna Valley, Copper River Basin, and higher elevations.

For the extended period, high pressure should remain over the southern part of Alaska through the middle of the week. Early Tuesday, storms will move out of the north Pacific and into the western Bering but then should drop back down into the northern Pacific Ocean through Thursday. This storm movement should start to weaken the high-pressure ridge. Storms will bring precipitation to the western and eastern Aleutian's Thursday through Sunday. We could see precipitation Saturday through Sunday as well in Southcentral as storms dip down from northern Alaska.

For the extended period, an active weather pattern looks to continue through the long term in our forecast area. We will see both storms, as well as high-pressure systems, moving into the area delivering warm air to Southcentral.

Early on Monday, we will see some wind chill temperatures near 15 degrees as well as some early clouds. Before we see mostly sunny skies in Anchorage with 25 mph winds along Turnagain Arm as well as in higher elevations and a high temperature of 33 degrees. Mostly cloudy Monday night with light winds and an overnight low of 24 degrees.

We will be partly sunny in Anchorage on Tuesday with a high temperature of 36 degrees. Tuesday night we drop down to 27 degrees while under mostly cloudy skies with light winds.

Looking ahead, we will be mostly cloudy early on Wednesday while we warm up to 34 degrees.

Get more from our mobile apps (Apple / Android), The Channel 2 Weather Team on Facebook, Twitter and KTUU.com or use the hashtags #ktuuWX #Anchorage #Alaska #AKWX #KTUU

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.