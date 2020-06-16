Early clouds with some sun later but our winds pick up

Partly cloudy in Anchorage on Tuesday with a high of 67 degrees.

We become more stable as our skies clear on Tuesday but that is short-lived because by Tuesday afternoon, Southcentral will see a new weather pattern as a low-pressure storm over the Alaska Peninsula begins to track towards the Gulf of Alaska.

The approaching storm will alter our atmospheric pressure enough that our winds will see a spike especially along Turnagain Arm and the Hillside. Strong winds will also make it into Anchorage Tuesday before weakening on Wednesday. Widespread rainfall will cross over Kodiak Island Tuesday morning as approaching storms throw storm energy into the region.

This system will bring nearly 2" of rainfall to Kodiak City over a two day period. Rainfall will begin to move into the Western Kenai Peninsula and the north Gulf Coast by Tuesday night. Most areas will see a half an inch to an inch of rain by the time this system weakens on Thursday. Mountain blocking should keep the Anchorage Bowl and Kenai Peninsula mostly dry.

For the extended period, Friday through Monday, low-pressure storms will be sitting over the eastern Aleutians Friday morning. Waves of storm energy will spin and push inland over Southcentral through the weekend, bringing generally cloudy skies and unsettled, showery conditions across the southern Mainland. This looks to be our weather pattern through the weekend. By the start of next week, more storms enter the Gulf of Alaska, making it likely that the last week in June will see more unsettled weather across southern Alaska.

Early clouds on Tuesday but we turn partly cloudy to partly sunny as we warm up to 67 degrees. Light winds early become southwest at 15 mph in the afternoon but up to 40 mph along Turnagain Arm as well as in higher elevations. Tuesday night we drop down to 50 degrees while under mostly clear skies that become mostly cloudy later on in the evening. Winds will be out of the east from 10-20 mph but up to 40 mph along Turnagain Arm as well as in higher elevations.

Mostly cloudy skies for Wednesday with winds out of the east at 15 mph ut up to 40 mph along Turnagain Arm as well as in higher elevations. Mostly cloudy Wednesday night with a low of 48 degrees. Winds will be out of the east from 10-15 mph ut up to 35 mph along Turnagain Arm as well as in higher elevations.

Looking ahead, we will be mostly cloudy on Thursday with light winds while we warm up to 65 degrees for a high.

