Early drizzle, clouds and even a slight chance for a peek of sun

Mostly cloudy in Anchorage on Wednesday with a high of 61 degrees.

Storms southeast of Kodiak Island will continue to push towards Prince William Sound on Wednesday. As a result, we are seeing clouds, wind and rain for a good portion of Southcentral. Skies will clear for Thursday and Friday while storms move into the Gulf and closer to Southcentral.

For the extended period, Saturday through Tuesday, after a brief period of sun storms in the Bering Sea have the potential to impact Southcentral Sunday into Tuesday.

Mostly cloudy for Anchorage on Wednesday with early drizzle as well as a high of 61 degrees. Winds this afternoon will be out of the southeast at 15 mph but up to 30 mph along Turnagain Arm and higher elevations. Overnight we drop down to 47 degrees while under mostly cloudy skies as well as 15 mph winds out of the southeast but but up to 30 mph along Turnagain Arm and higher elevations. There could be some small stretches of sun but we cannot rule out a scattered shower or two as well.

Partly sunny for Anchorage on Thursday with a high of 63 degrees. Winds this afternoon will be light but out of the east from 10-25 mph along Turnagain Arm and higher elevations. Overnight we drop down to 48 degrees while under mostly cloudy skies with variable 10 mph winds but out of th southeast from 10-25 mph along Turnagain Arm and higher elevations.

Looking ahead, we will be partly sunny on Friday with light winds while we warm up to 66 degrees.

