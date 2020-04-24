Early fog and drizzle but then the sun looks to shine this weekend

Partly cloudy in Anchorage on Friday while we warm up to 48 degrees.

Rain and fog will dominate the Southcentral forecast through Friday as storms push across the Southern Mainland from the Gulf of Alaska. The storm is centered over the Peninsula while other storms in the southern Gulf slowly move north.

Storms will be over the northern Gulf on Friday.

We will see showers for the coastal areas of Prince William Sound (western sound) as well as north of Southcentral as storms continue towards (north towards) the Interior.

Winds will pick up Friday morning along Turnagain Arm and the Hillside and should continue through Friday evening before tapering off early Saturday as the storms diminish.

This weekend a few sunny breaks are expected during the afternoon across the inland areas with brief patchy fog possible during the early morning across all of Southcentral.

We look to stay dry over the weekend while several low pressure storm systems move through the area and keep isolated showers across mountain areas and coastal locations.

For the extended period, while storms sit over the northern Gulf, high pressure will gradually build over the Alaska Interior throughout the week. This should dry out interior areas while dry air pushes down from the north and heads toward the Gulf coast and keeping Southcentral Alaska free of rain while helping to erode away our cloud cover.

Storms will push into the northern Gulf that could bring showers to coastal locations and strong winds to the southeast Gulf coast.

After early fog while under partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies in Anchorage on Friday we warm up to 48 degrees. Friday night we drop down to 34 degrees while under mostly cloudy skies.

We will be partly cloudy early before turning mostly sunny in Anchorage on Saturday with a high of 50 degrees and light winds. Mostly clear skies for Saturday night with a low of 32 degrees and light winds.

Looking ahead, we will be partly cloudy on Sunday while we warm up to 50 degrees with light winds.

