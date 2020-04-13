Early fog and rain but we dry off with temperatures around average

Mostly cloudy in Anchorage on Monday while we warm up to 42 degrees.

Warm air is moving into Southcentral from the southeast. We are seeing rain and rain-snow mixes with snow in some of the higher mountain elevations. Turnagain Arm in the Portage area, Passage Canal and the Anchorage Hillside are seeing wind gusts in the 40-50 mph range that should diminish midday on Monday.

As storms over Southcentral move east towards Canada Monday afternoon, any lingering precipitation is expected to taper by Monday evening. While airflow continues to move out of the south in the Gulf, another round of precipitation associated with some storm energy will reach Kodiak Island Monday night before reaching the northern Gulf Coast by Tuesday.

For the extended period, high pressure will move in and remain over the Gulf of Alaska east to the Panhandle (Alexander Archipelago). Along the northern periphery of this high-pressure ridge, waves of storm energy will continue to ride along it bringing rounds of unsettled weather to Southwest and Southcentral Alaska.

Since the region will remain under the northern part of the ridge of high pressure, slightly above average to average temperatures will persist into next weekend and rain will be the primary precipitation type except for possibly the far northern areas of the region such as the Lower Kuskokwim Valley and the northern Susitna Valley where it may just be cold enough to still support some snow.

As of now, high pressure should divert storm activity away from Southcentral encouraging quiet weather for the weekend. Thursday and Friday storms should move through the central Aleutians, into the Bering Sea and then into Southwest Alaska keeping unsettled weather conditions across the Bering Sea. Rain and winds could be the weather impacts we see.

We will be mostly cloudy in Anchorage on Monday with a high temperature of 42 degrees with light winds but between 25-30 mph along Turnagain Arm and higher elevations. Monday night we drop down to 33 degrees while under mostly cloudy skies.

We will be cloudy in Anchorage on Tuesday with a high of 45 degrees as well as 25 mph winds along Turnagain Arm and higher elevations. Mostly cloudy skies for Tuesday night with a low of 36, as well as rain, is likely.

Looking ahead, we will be cloudy on Wednesday with a 70 percent chance for rain while we warm up to 47 degrees.

Get more from our mobile apps (Apple / Android), The Channel 2 Weather Team on Facebook, Twitter and KTUU.com or use the hashtags #ktuuWX #Anchorage #Alaska #AKWX #KTUU

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.