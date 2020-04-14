Early fog but dry today before storms return tomorrow

Mostly cloudy in Anchorage on Tuesday while we warm up to 45 degrees.

As high pressure moves into the area for a moment or two, moisture from our latest storms will become trapped causing low level clouds and fog in place across Southcentral Tuesday morning. Moisture will continue to move inland from the Gulf and out of the south for the next few days. Associated storm energy with this moisture moving through the area today from out of the south should bring some showers to the northern Gulf coast.

By Tuesday night a more organized system will move inland over Southcentral bringing rain to the Gulf coast but mountains should hold the rain off at first for the Anchorage Bowl. Winds will pick up out of the southeast Wednesday morning for Turnagain Arm, Passage Canal and the Hillside before diminishing Wednesday evening.

When the air flow weakens out of the southeast Wednesday afternoon, then we can start to see some rain for the Anchorage Bowl as mountain blocking becomes over powered. Rain is expected to continue overnight Wednesday before tapering off Thursday morning as the low pressure storm in the Gulf gradually moves off to the east.

For the extended period, high pressure will move in and remain over the Gulf of Alaska east to the Panhandle (Alexander Archipelago) through the weekend. One final wave of storm energy is expected to ride along the periphery of our high pressure ridge Friday into Saturday bringing one more round of unsettled weather to Southwest and Southcentral Alaska. Snow could take place during the overnight hours or in the Kuskokwim Valley and the northern Susitna Valley. We should see above average temperatures across the region as high pressure covers Southcentral and southwest Alaska through the weekend and pushes down on our atmosphere. After this storm energy exits Southcentral, then high pressure is expected to build over the Bering Sea and Southwest Alaska. This will keep any storm systems away from the region for Sunday and Monday bringing a return to quiet and dry weather, though, remaining above average temperature wise for the long term.

After early fog we will be partly cloudy in Anchorage on Tuesday with a high temperature of 45 degrees along with light winds but 25 mph winds along Turnagain Arm. Friday night we drop down to 21 degrees while under clear skies.

We will be cloudy in Anchorage on Wednesday with a high of 46 degrees plus an 80 percent chance of rain. Along Turnagain Arm as well as in higher elevations we will see 25 mph winds. Mostly cloudy skies for Wednesday night with a low of 37 degrees plus 15 mph winds plus rain chances.

Looking ahead, we will be mostly cloudy on Thursday while we warm up to 47 degrees with light winds.

