Early fog, plus rain and chilly with the breeze as well

Cloudy in Anchorage on Monday while we warm up to 48 degrees.

Low pressure storms continue to influence our weather keeping conditions relatively cloudy with periods of light rain. As temperatures cool at night this will allow for the air to be full of water, and ground contact cooling this water will provide fog potential each night and morning. Dense fog will be the most challenging part of the forecast as difficulty occurs when trying to differentiate between low clouds and fog.

For the extended period, we look to stay active Thursday through Sunday. High pressure will sit over Siberia, low pressure storms will be west of the Bering Sea while another storm will be spinning south of the Alaska Peninsula. By Friday, the low pressure storm south of the Alaska Peninsula begins to strengthen as it moves into the Gulf of Alaska for Saturday. This should mean precipitation chances will increase over the weekend for the Gulf coast as the Gulf storms move northward. Storm development over the Kamchatka Peninsula will send energy into the western Aleutians on Thursday before becoming more widespread across the central Aleutians by Friday. These storms will continue moving from north to south on Saturday and should move south of the Aleutians by then. Air flow will move out of the north across the Bering Sea on Sunday, while storms sit over the Alaska Mainland and high pressure attempts to build over the western Aleutians by the end of next weekend.

After early fog and rain, light showers could linger while under cloudy skies in Anchorage on Monday as we warm up to 44 degrees. Plus, we are looking at 30 mph winds along Turnagain Arm and higher elevations. Monday night we drop down to 37 degrees with patchy fog after Midnight as well as 30 mph winds along Turnagain Arm and higher elevations.

We will be mostly cloudy in Anchorage on Tuesday with a high of 49 degrees and morning fog. Mostly cloudy skies for Tuesday night with a low of 36 degrees, a chance of rain as well as fog developing after Midnight.

Looking ahead, we will be mostly cloudy on Wednesday while we warm up to 47 degrees with light winds.

