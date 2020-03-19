Early snow showers move off while we warm above average

Mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday in Anchorage while we warm up to 33 degrees.

As our latest storm moves east out of southwest Alaska we could continue to see precipitation across Southcentral into Wednesday morning. Cold enough temps will bring snow from the Susitna Valley to the Copper River Basin. While areas south of these spots as warm air moves into the region we could see a rain-snow mix over the Kenai Peninsula and Prince William Sound area as well as all rain. High pressure builds in over the Bering Sea coast today (Wednesday) while precipitation could linger over the Copper River Basin to the east.

Winds out of the Interior to the prone locations of the Chugach Mountains, Whittier, Valdez/Thompson Pass, and The Copper Rive Delta could be around 30 mph at their strongest. The high will move across the southern mainland Wednesday clearing Southcentral on Thursday as more storms push into the Bering Sea Coast. These storms will push more warm, moist air into the southern mainland along with more snow and rain being likely.

For the extended period, on Friday a ridge of high pressure looks to move across the Bering Sea and into southern Alaska. Similar to last week, warm temperatures and moist conditions will move into the Aleutians and the Bering Sea following behind the high pressure through Saturday. This active weather pattern will continue through the middle of next week.

We could see some early snow showers in Anchorage on Wednesday with cloudy skies before we dry off and warm up to 33 degrees. Winds will be light but near 20 mph along Turnagain Arm as well as in higher elevations.

Wednesday night in Anchorage we will drop down to 23 degrees along with light winds as our cloudy skies before mostly clear after Midnight while patchy freezing fog develops as well.

We will be mostly sunny early on Thursday in Anchorage with early morning patchy freezing fog. In the afternoon we will develop mostly cloudy skies with an 80 percent chance for rain and snow along with a high temperature near 34 degrees. Thursday night snow will be likely as we drop down to 28 degrees along with 15 mph winds out of the south.

Looking ahead, we will be partly sunny on Friday while we warm up to 40 degrees.

