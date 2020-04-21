Economic road map provides 'bit of hope' for Anchorage businesses

The streets of downtown Anchorage are quieter than usual with the city hunkered down under orders from the mayor and governor, but behind the locked door at 6th Avenue Outfitters Co-op, employees are back at work preparing orders.

After closing its doors before Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz issued an order requiring it mid-March, most of the store’s employees were unable to work until within the last week when it received a paycheck protection program loan.

“I have a minimal staff coming in. They wear protective gear," Manager Paul Adelman said. "We actually separate people out, like we have one person working in one room who’s doing one task, another person working in another room doing a related task, and another person who’s actually out on the floor of the store collecting the merchandise for the orders. So we are as open as we can be, as safely as we can be.”

Adelman said that he supports the plan Mayor Berkowitz introduced for reopening much of Anchorage’s economy.

“It seems really sensible to me," he said. "I appreciate that it’s attempting to balance on one hand safety, which is all important, and the need to not let things get worse, and getting back to work and business as usual because these are really, really, unusual challenging economic times for everybody."

April is historically a slow month for the store, Adelman said, and about half of its business is mail orders for rural Alaska. Foot traffic plays a bigger role in the summer, but even when the doors reopen, the co-op will be in the same boat as other downtown businesses impacted by a down year for tourist traffic.

“Me and everybody else have concerns. It’s very troubling to think that we may not have a summer tourist year this year,” Adelman said. “So what we will do, and what I think other people will do and what I think the world is sort of prepared to do is to a certain degree move from on foot shopping to shopping online.

"Obviously, as a store that has an online presence, we’re trying to push that as much as we can," he continued, "even with local customers who would normally come in. So we’re telling customers, you can’t come to the store right now, but I can have it out at the post office today and you’ll get it tomorrow.”

Although the mayor’s plan is a roadmap to recovery, it doesn’t have a definite timeline. Even in the first “easing” phase of the plan, non-critical businesses will still have restrictions in place.

“This is a bit of hope in combination with some of the other things that are going on with federal relief dollars that will hopefully be flowing again,” Bill Popp, President and CEO of the Anchorage Economic Development Corporation said.

“Businesses are going to need to understand what the guidelines are going to be for appropriate business activities and the safety components that need to be in place for that business to be able to open its doors,” Popp said. “And it’s going to be very important for them to understand that what means for both the safety of their employees and their customers.”

Popp said businesses are going to need to continue to look at what resources are available to help carry them through the pandemic, and that many Anchorage businesses may not survive the emergency.

“Anything to get themselves in a position of being able to carry themselves over through this disaster is going to be very, very critical to their ultimate success in still being in business when this is all done,” Popp said. “I think the roadmap provides a critical missing element, which was giving the framework for how the economy is going to be ramped back up and in what order, what kinds of priorities, what are the trip points that could put us back into hunker down if we’re not careful.”

Business owners and employees who have questions about how to move forward can visit the AEDC-connected site, anchoragestrong.info.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All Rights Reserved.

