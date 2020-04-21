Eight new COVID-19 cases announced, Total cases in Alaska now 329

The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported eight new cases of COVID-19 in four Alaska communities Tuesday, bringing Alaska's COVID-19 case count to 329.

Juneau: 2

Anchorage: 4

Eagle River: 1

Ketchikan: 1

Seven more cases were reported as having recovered.

42 confirmed cases or persons under investigation are currently hospitalized according to DHSS data.

Alaska hospital capacity data as of Tuesday, April 21, 2020 (from Alaska Department of Health and Social Services)

Municipality of Anchorage: 160



Anchorage: 145

Chugiak: 4

Eagle river: 8

Girdwood: 3

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 19



Anchor Point: 1

Homer: 2

Kenai: 4

Seward: 3

Soldotna: 6

Sterling: 3

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 79



Fairbanks: 63

North Pole: 15

Other: 1

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 1



Delta Juncton: 1

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1



Other: 1

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 19



Palmer: 9

Wasilla: 10

Northern Census Area: 1



Nome: 1

Southeast Alaska: 47



Juneau: 26

Ketchikan: 16

Petersburg: 3

Craig: 2

Bethel Census Area: 1



Bethel: 1

Kodiak Island Borough: 1



Kodiak: 1





Alaska COVID-19 case count as of Tuesday, April 21, 2020 (From Alaska Department of Health and Social Services)

