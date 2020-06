The Department of Health and Social Services reports that there are eight new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alaska on Sunday. There are a total of 382 recovered cases with 152 cases still active.

According to DHSS there are six new cases in Anchorage, one new case in the Kenai Peninsula, and one new case in Juneau.

There are a total of 48 hospitalizations and 10 deaths across Alaska since the pandemic began.

