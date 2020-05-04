Elective surgeries resume in Alaska

Alaskans can now get elective medical procedures like knee surgeries and root canals. It comes two weeks after Gov. Mike Dunleavy lifted a temporary ban on non-essential or elective medical procedures as the first step in his five-phase plan to reopen Alaska's economy.

Across the state, elective oral and medical procedures are allowed to resume starting Monday under certain conditions. Patients must first test negative for COVID-19 by a viral test within 48 hours of the procedure.

Other conditions include:

-No visitors in health care facilities except for end-of-life visits, a parent of a minor or a support person for labor and delivery settings

-Only one spouse or caregiver that resides with the patient will be allowed into the facility during the day of a surgery or procedure and at the time of patient discharge

-Any of the allowed visitors must wear a fabric face covering

-Workers must maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet from non-patients and minimize contact with the patient.

Some dental organizations say the requirements are too restrictive.

“It has also been noted the requirements for testing are impossible to meet for a variety of reasons, including the lack of testing, dentists not being able to order tests, the 48-hour turnaround being unrealistic and questions about testing asymptomatic patients,” Dr. Dave Logan, executive director of the Alaska Dental Society, said.

The dental community says it has requested to resume non-urgent/non-emergency treatment like other health care providers without testing requirements and using other screenings methods.

Alaska's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zinke, says there has been a lot of conversation about the testing component and is working with providers to come up with a solution.

“We’re really working closely with both the dental board as well as the association and our oral hygienist team to try to create some changes to mandate 15 to make it more nuanced. We’ve been meeting with the CDC as well as a bunch of other national partners specifically on that,” Dr. Zinke said during a press conference on Friday.

Dr. Zinke says a lot of work will be happening this week and next to address the matter.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

