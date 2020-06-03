Eleven Members of the Nikiski Fire Service Area Under Quarantine

Three members of the Nikiski Fire Service Area have tested positive for COVID-19 and are under quarantine. Eight others of the NFSA have also been quarantined for possible exposure to the coronavirus, and testing has been completed for all of the department's personnel.

The local public health department is investigating to determine whether others may need to be tested or self-monitor and says that no patient transports were exposed.

Losing so many to quarantine has caused a continuity of operations to plan to be activated, which calls for personnel from Central Emergency Services and the Kenai Fire Department to assist Nikiski Fire.

The Borough Incident Management Team created the plan due to the known, close proximity of first responders that are required to work and live together. “The plan was important to have in place knowing the likelihood of possible exposure among the fire personnel and volunteers,” explained Dan Nelson, Borough Incident Commander.

The names of those affected are being withheld to protect their privacy.

