Elim man arrested for planning to sell alcohol, marijuana

A 36-year-old man has been arrested for importing alcohol, marijuana and other controlled substances in Elim, a community that bans the importation and sale of alcohol, Alaska State Troopers said.

The man, Samuel Davis of Elim had visited Anchorage and purchased thousands of dollars worth of alcohol, marijuana bud and another marijuana concentrated substance called DABS.

Troopers say Davis drove a boat with the substances on the Yukon River and across Norton Sound from Fairbanks to Elim. After receiving a tip from community members, troopers attainted and executed a search warrant for Davis’ home in Elim.

During their search, troopers seized over 5 gallons of distilled spirits, over 2 pounds of marijuana bud and over a pound of DABS. In Elim, troopers state that the street value for the items is very high with the approximate value of the spirits being $5,200, the marijuana bud around $54,050 and DABS around $66,000.

Troopers also seized Davis’ boat, which they believe he used to transport the substances to Elim.

Davis is now being held without bail at Anvil Mountain Correctional Center.

