Employee of Norton Sound Health Corporation tests positive for COVID-19

Norton Sound Health Corporation has announced an employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

This is the second positive case of COVID-19 in Nome.

The person who tested positive is self-isolating.

NSHC says the positive result was found through routine employee testing.

Friday all Nome NSHC facilities will close to the public to undergo a four-day terminal cleaning and Nome staff testing.

"The ER will remain open for any emergencies and acute needs during this time. The Nurse Call Line, a free, Nome-based medical advice service, is also available at 443-6411," said NSHC in a press release.

NSHC adds "the State of Alaska Section of Epidemiology and Public Health Nursing are in touch with the patient and will begin the process of tracing close contacts."

Currently, the number of total cases in Alaska is 402.

Two new cases were announced since Thursday's update.

Recovered cases are at 356, with the number of deaths remaining at 10.

As of May 21, 2020, there are currently 38 active cases in Alaska.

