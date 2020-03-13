Entire shift of Faribanks Fire Department quarantined at home after employee is tested for COVID-19

An entire shift of the Fairbanks Fire Department is being quarantined at home after a FFD employee who recently returned from a trip began showing symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

A press release from the city says that Friday afternoon the employee became sick at work. The employee had recently traveled out of state to an area hit hard by the virus.

The City of Fairbanks says the employee is being tested for COVID-19 and results are expected back Saturday.

Out of an abundance of caution, the city says the entire shift has been sent home to quarantine until the test results are known. The Fire Department will undergo extra cleaning, and other fire departments will cover fire and EMS calls until other FFD personnel can cover the shift.

The City of Fairbanks is now asking all city employees returning from out-of-state travel to remain in quarantine for 14 days after their return.

