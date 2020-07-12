Advertisement

Equity, justice, and police practices to be addressed in upcoming assembly ordinances

(KTUU)
By Matt Leseman
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 7:41 PM AKDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

In the coming weeks, the Anchorage Assembly will be looking at a number of different ordinances that look to address concerns brought up during protests in Anchorage and around the world against police brutality and systemic racism.

Two of the ordinances focus on police practices. One, brought forward by Assembly members Meg Zaletel and Forrest Dunbar, would require the Anchorage Police Department to post their policies and procedures online. Those policies were previously available, but they were pulled down years ago because they weren’t being kept up to date.

APD Chief Justin Doll has said the department is already working to make its policies available online. This ordinance would give them until September.

"So it'll give APD some time to actually organize the files, make sure they're digitized, and get them up in a usable fashion,” Zaletel said.

The other ordinance relating the APD would codify use-of-force restrictions, such as a ban on chokeholds, that they already practice. Zaletel is the sole sponsor of this ordinance.

“I really want this ordinance to be a jumping-off point for a community conversation around what was already in the APD policies and procedures,” she said. “I think we need to remember, policies and procedures can be changed, but by putting particular provisions in ordinance, it provides more teeth to it."

A third ordinance brought forward by Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz looks for justice on a larger scale. It would establish an office of equity and justice, complete with a Chief Equity Officer, to monitor the municipality.

“The remedy that we think will make a difference over the long term is to build in some structural equity and structural justice, and we wanted to make sure that there was a person at the municipality who woke up every day willing to champion those issues,” Berkowitz said.

The name of the office hearkens to existing groups within the municipality like the Anchorage Equal Rights Commission and the Office of Equal Opportunity, but Berkowitz said this new office would be more proactive.

“Those existing structures are either facing inward in terms of making sure we’re in compliance with federal laws, or else they’re investigative, to make sure that people who have experience equal rights issues have a place to go and seek redress for them,” he said. “What we’re proposing here is something entirely different...it’s intended to go forward and try to be a remedy for some of the structural problems that exist in our society.”

All three ordinances will be introduced at the Assembly's July 14th meeting, but they won't be up for public hearing until later meetings in July and August, after which the Assembly will be able to vote on them.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Trump wears mask in public for first time during pandemic

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 2:58 PM AKDT
President Donald Trump wore a mask during a visit to a military hospital on Saturday, the first time the president has been seen in public with the type of facial covering recommended by health officials as a precaution against spreading or becoming infected by the novel coronavirus.

Politics

South Dakota governor, exposed to virus, joined Trump on jet

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 11:21 AM AKDT
|
By Marlise Irby
South Dakota governor, exposed to virus, joined Trump on jet

Politics

City and state officials disagree whether state employees are exempt from the Anchorage mask mandate

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 3:41 PM AKDT
|
By Sean Maguire
The Alaska Attorney General Kevin Clarkson sent a memorandum to all state employees on Friday, saying they are exempt from the Anchorage mask mandate while working in state office buildings. On Monday, the municipal attorney said Clarkson’s advice is wrong.

Politics

Alaskans can now apply for absentee ballots online

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 3:33 PM AKDT
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
Alaskans no longer need to mail, email or fax in their absentee ballot applications as the state has now opened up an online application process, the State of Alaska Division of Elections said Wednesday.

Latest News

Politics

Some state lawmakers urge state to require face masks

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 3:46 PM AKDT
|
By Alexis Fernandez
The House Health and Social Services Committee heard testimony today from a group of state and public health officials on the status of COVID-19 in the state.

Politics

‘We are right at the cliff’: Alaska faces a worsening fiscal outlook making PFD vulnerable

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 12:33 PM AKDT
|
By Sean Maguire
An updated revenue forecast shows Alaska’s fiscal future is bleak and paying any Permanent Fund dividend amount to Alaskans will be difficult in 2021.

Politics

Alaskans to vote on ranked-choice voting system in November

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 6:23 PM AKDT
|
By Alexis Fernandez
Alaskans will decide in November whether to change how the state holds its elections.

Politics

Murkowski discusses the future of policing across the country

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 1:55 PM AKDT
|
By Gray DC Staff
The Gray DC team speaks with lawmakers about how the debate on policing will impact their communities.

Politics

Alaska Supreme Court rules election-reform initiative can appear on the November ballot

Updated: Jun. 12, 2020 at 11:30 AM AKDT
|
By Sean Maguire
The Alaska Supreme Court has unanimously ruled that an election-reform initiative can appear on the November ballot.

Politics

Absentee ballot applications to be sent to all registered Alaskan voters 65 and older

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 5:45 PM AKDT
|
By Sean Maguire
Registered Alaskan voters over the age of 65 will automatically receive a letter, asking if they want to apply for an absentee ballot for the 2020 primary and general elections.