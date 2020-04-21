Essential worker donates stimulus check to father who lost job due to coronavirus

An HVAC technician in Virginia donated his entire $1,200 stimulus check to a father in need because he felt it would have been selfish to hold onto the money while others struggle.

Cameron Crockett works as a heating, ventilation and air conditioning technician in Chesapeake, Virginia. His work is considered essential, so as millions of Americans lose their jobs because of state shutdowns, he still goes into work every day.

"So, I felt like it would have been selfish of me to hold onto that money for whatever purpose, when I have friends out there who are truly struggling," Crockett said.

He posted to Facebook, asking people to write to him if they were unemployed due to the coronavirus. Fifty people did so.

The randomly selected winner was Aries Ziegler, who lost his job as a bartender and is struggling to take care of his young daughter.

"He was basically at a point where he was at a breaking point. He didn't have any savings left. He's faced with bills. He's got a young daughter to take care of," Crockett said.

Years ago, Crockett was at the center of an involuntary manslaughter case. He was convicted and served eight years behind bars but still maintains his innocence. He says the experience forever changed his perspective on life.

“No matter what your circumstances may be, it taught me there’s always somebody out there whose circumstances are worse than yours,” he said. “While I could have held onto the money to try and buy a house or put it toward any number of things, I think it would be selfish of me to do that when I have friends out there who are faced with the very real threat of not being able to maintain a roof over their heads at all.”

Crockett is encouraging others, if they can, to also donate their stimulus checks to those in need.

