Events postponed or canceled in Alaska due to COVID-19

ANCHORAGE (KTUU) - Thursday Governor Dunleavy and health officials confirmed Alaska has its first positive patient for COVID-19.
In a move to limit the spread of the virus, organizations and groups have started to cancel or postpone events.
Here is a list of some events being affected:
Canceled
- EmploymentFirst Job fair in Anchorage
- Iditarod Arts and Crafts Fair in Nome
- Lonnie O'Connor Basketball Tournament in Nome
- 2020 NSAA Ski Train in Anchorage, March 14
- REI members only garage sale in Anchorag, March 14
- Events at all Anchorage Public Libraries starting March 14-31
- 2020 Arctic Winter Games, March 15 - 17
- Alaska Winter Games set to run March 13-15
- Festival of Native Arts in Fairbanks
- Meet Alaska 2020 Conference and Tradeshow, March 20
- The University of Alaska is canceling all events and gatherings of 25 people or more until March 31
- Alaska Pacific University is canceling its spring commencement
- Alaska Folk Festival
Postponed
- 26th Annual Empty Bowl Project, organized by Bean’s Cafe, Inc., March 14
- Meet the Mushers event on March 21 and its Awards Banquet on March 22 in Nome, organized by Iditarod Trail Committee
- Production of “Hello,Dolly”, organized by TBA Theatre, inc.
- Annual convention and associated events organized by the Tanana Chiefs Conference
- One Health, One Future conference organized by The University of Alaska Fairbanks
- Fairbanks Native Association Annual Membership Meeting in Fairbanks on March 13
- Alaska's state high school basketball tournaments
If you know of any events canceled or being postponed that should be added to this list, email news@ktuu.com.
This story will be updated periodically when new information is received.
Copyright 2020 KTUU. All Rights Reserved.