Events postponed or canceled in Alaska due to COVID-19

Thursday Governor Dunleavy and health officials confirmed Alaska has its first positive patient for COVID-19.

In a move to limit the spread of the virus, organizations and groups have started to cancel or postpone events.

Here is a list of some events being affected:

Canceled

Postponed



26th Annual Empty Bowl Project, organized by Bean’s Cafe, Inc., March 14



Meet the Mushers event on March 21 and its Awards Banquet on March 22 in Nome, organized by Iditarod Trail Committee



Production of “Hello,Dolly”, organized by TBA Theatre, inc.



Annual convention and associated events organized by the Tanana Chiefs Conference



One Health, One Future conference organized by The University of Alaska Fairbanks



Fairbanks Native Association Annual Membership Meeting in Fairbanks on March 13



Alaska's state high school basketball tournaments

If you know of any events canceled or being postponed that should be added to this list, email news@ktuu.com.

This story will be updated periodically when new information is received.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All Rights Reserved.