Excitement and nerves as phase 3 of reopening Anchorage begins

Phase 3 of reopening Anchorage has begun. Starting Monday, businesses can reopen without any capacity limits from the state and local governments, and for South Restaurant and Coffeehouse, Monday was their first day open to dine-in service, as well as their 5th anniversary.

“We’re really excited,” said Katherine Cooper, general manager at South. “We’ve been talking all weekend, a little bit of nerves, but a lot of excitement.”

Copper said that even without required capacity limits, they’ve chosen to keep the restaurant at about 50%.

“The current municipal regulations say 5 feet gaps are encouraged or required where we can do it,” she said.

Even at 50%, she said business was good their first day, and South isn’t the only restaurant calling Monday a success.

“Business has been booming real well,” said Bruce Ranke, owner of Bruceski’s Turkish Cuisine, a food truck that operates in Anchorage and Girdwood.

Ranke doesn’t have to worry about his own capacity limits, but when those restrictions are lifted at the breweries he parks his truck outside, business picks up. And with many Summer festivals being canceled, Ranke said those partnerships with breweries will be very important in the coming year.

“We’ve really had to expand our business to be able to get more days at these breweries and try to find more places to open up,” he said.

