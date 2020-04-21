FDA approves first at-home coronavirus test

(CNN) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized the first at-home tests for the coronavirus.

The kits allow patients to collect nasal swab samples at home and mail them in for results. (Source: Pixel by LabCorp via CNN)

They’re called Pixel by LabCorp Covid-19 At-Home Kits.

The kits allow patients to collect nasal swab samples at home and mail them in for results. Patients then can access their results online.

According to the FDA, LabCorp will make the tests available in most states in the coming weeks. The company reported they will prioritize healthcare workers and first responders first since initial quantities of the kits will be limited.

People will need to fill out an eligibility survey and have a doctor's order to be able to get the at-home test kit. Each kit costs $119, according to the company’s website.

