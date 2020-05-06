Face coverings not required on state-run Alaska ferries

Alaska's state-run ferry system is not requiring that passengers and crew wear face coverings in response to COVID-19 concerns.

A spokesperson says rider numbers are low and social distancing on board is "easily attainable.”

CoastAlaska reports the Alaska Marine Highway System says it puts the health and safety of employees and passengers first.

The system says cloth masks are available for crew members but not mandated.

Two ferries currently are operating.

The system says it’s taken steps aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19, including turning away passengers with flu-like symptoms.

