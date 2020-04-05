Faced with low internet speeds, Aniak students come up with solution to getting homework in

Rural internet speeds are making it tough for students to get their homework to the teacher, so a couple of students in Aniak came up with their own solution.

David Mattson and his three children stepped up to build homework boxes for the community of Aniak.

Internet connection is hard to come by out there, and students were worrying about how they would get their homework to their teachers and vice versa.

Mattson and his kids spent some time in his workshop constructing, painting and finishing homework boxes for teachers and students to drop their homework assignments in.

"It's kind of interesting how this one little virus has affected so many people in the world, but look at how many people are rising to their place and shining. Donating, helping," said Mattson. "Parents are becoming teachers and teachers are becoming nurses. It's amazing how the world is coming together."

Mattson says the biggest gift out of all of this is the bonding time he's gotten with his kids. He also says he has a better appreciation now for his children's teachers after now serving as a part time teacher for them.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

