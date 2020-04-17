Chicago Sky scoops up Fairbanks' Ruthy Hebard eighth overall in WNBA draft

It was a historic day for Alaska women's basketball as Fairbanks' Ruthy Hebard was selected eighth overall in the 2020 WNBA draft by the Chicago Sky.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the draft was held virtually. When Hebard was selected by the Sky, the ESPN broadcast showed her reaction from her living room in Fairbanks. A socially-distant parade is scheduled for Hebard in downtown Fairbanks on Friday evening.

The 6'4" forward was a prep standout at West Valley High School before making a name for herself on the national stage for the University of Oregon’s Women’s basketball team. She is the NCAA record-holder for consecutive field goals made (33), Oregon and Pac-12 all-time leader in career field-goal percentage (65.1), and all-time leader at Oregon in career field goals made (987).

During Hebard’s shortened senior season due to the coronavirus, she won the Katrina McClain Award given to the nation’s top power forward, and was named an All-American.

