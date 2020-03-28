Resident at Fairbanks long-term care facility tests positive for COVID-19

A resident at the long term care facility Denali Center, tested positive for COVID-19.

The Denali Center and the Section of Epidemiology believe the resident came into contact with a staff member who also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

After receiving notification of the positive test results Friday, Denali Center leadership called the Section of Epidemiology to begin a risk assessment.

A news release from the operating company, Foundation Health Partners states: “Following the call with the State, we began to implement the most extreme and aggressive measures we've taken in an effort to mitigate the spread.”

The changes made to the Denali Center include the following:

• Testing every Denali Center staff member and resident for COVID-19

• All staff providing direct patient care utilizing full PPE (eye protection, gown, mask, gloves and a face shield)

• Masking of all residents

• Self-isolation for all residents for 14 days per CDC guidelines

• A terminal clean of Denali Center that includes an intense disinfecting procedure that involves removing every detachable item in the room for disinfection and then properly disinfecting light fixtures, air ducts and all surfaces from the ceiling down to the floor

• Restriction of resident movement including reduction of physical contact

• Discontinuation of all communal living activities for 14 days

Foundation Health Partners also operates Fairbanks Memorial Hospital where two employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

Denali Center currently has 75 residents.

Copyright 2020 KTVF. All rights reserved.