Fairbanks man charged with assault escaped Troopers and handcuffs

Alaska State Troopers arrested 24-year-old Tyrell Peterson of Fairbanks for assaulting family and an active bystander.

Troopers put him in handcuffs and detained him in a prisoner compartment in a patrol vehicle. However, Peterson managed to escape from the handcuffs and the patrol car before fleeing on foot.

Troopers found Peterson back at the location where they had detained him. Troopers say he continued to assault a family member.

Troopers took Peterson back into custody and he is now being held without bail at the Fairbanks Correctional Facility.

Peterson is charged with assault, criminal mischief, burglary, escape, resisting arrest, criminal mischief, unlawful contact and criminal trespass.

Troopers say he caused around $5,000 in property damage in his escape.

