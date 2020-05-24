Fairbanks man charged with murder of 23-year-old woman

A Fairbanks man was arrested and charged with murder in connection to the death of a 23-year-old woman on Saturday morning according to Fairbanks Police.

According to FPD, at 8:24 Saturday morning, Fairbanks dispatch received a call from Sikoya Francis-Fields, 21, reported that his girlfriend, Kayla Benjamin, 23, was unresponsive in a residence at 267 College Road.

Fairbanks Police and medical personnel arrived and declared Benjamin deceased at 8:46 a.m.

When Francis-Fields was interviewed FPD detectives, he initially denied having any knowledge about Benjamin's death, but eventually admitted to causing her death according to FPD.

He also admitted to causing the death of a deceased dog found in the apartment.

Francis-Fields was arrested on a charge of second degree murder and remanded to Fairbanks Correctional Center.

FPD says additional charges are pending related to the death of the dog.

Kayla Benjamin's family has been notified.

Anyone with additional information about the crime is asked to call the FPD Detective Division at 907-450-6550 or FPDinvestigations@fairbanks.us.

