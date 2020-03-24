Fairbanks mayor issues emergency declaration in response to COVID-19 spread, at least 2 new cases confirmed

Fairbanks Mayor Jim Matherly issued an emergency declaration in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has at least nine confirmed cases as of Tuesday evening, up from seven known cases Monday.

"The number of confirmed positive cases does not reflect the full picture," Matherly said in a statement. "Every resident needs to do their part to protect themselves, their families, and the community."

According to a release from the City of Fairbanks just before 5 p.m., the declaration will be in effect for at least seven days.

On March 30, Matherly will ask the Fairbanks City Council to ratify the declaration, which if approved, would extended the declaration "for as long as needed."

Matherly urges Fairbanks resident to "act now" by remaining in their homes and avoiding public places.

“It is imperative that we act now by remaining in our homes and staying away from public places unless absolutely necessary," Matherly said. "I’ve spent many hours in the recent days hearing from local physicians, and the situation in Fairbanks is very serious."

