Fairbanks pools, libraries and senior programs closed through March 30

The Fairbanks North Star Borough announced Sunday it will close some borough facilities and programs until March 30, 2020 due to concerns about COVID-19 coronavirus.

Borough Mayor Bryce Ward said, “I understand the difficulties this may present for the community and our employees and that there may be challenges to overcome implementing this decision. I will continue to monitor the situation and rely on the guidance of public health experts so that we do not continue service reductions longer than necessary.”

Here is a list of the facilities and organizations that will close or have modified functions during this time.

Parks & Recreation – all pools, the Big Dipper Ice Arena, all adaptive recreation programs and all Borough Senior programs

Transit – the downtown Max C. Lyon Transit Center (bus transfers will still occur at the station)

Libraries – the Noel Wien & North Pole Branch Library Facilities*

All non-essential Public Meetings and Boards/Commission Meetings

Borough Fire Stations – No public access

Borough functions and facilities that are or will remain operational:

*Libraries – Virtual and on-line services

All Administrative functions

Transportation Services (MACS Transit and Van Tran)

Solid Waste – the Landfill and all Transfer Sites

Animal Control – with reduced staffing

Public Meetings or Hearings – essential only

If you have any questions regarding borough functions, please call 459-1000.

