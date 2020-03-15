Fairbanks pools, libraries and senior programs closed through March 30

ANCHORAGE (KTUU) - The Fairbanks North Star Borough announced Sunday it will close some borough facilities and programs until March 30, 2020 due to concerns about COVID-19 coronavirus.
Borough Mayor Bryce Ward said, “I understand the difficulties this may present for the community and our employees and that there may be challenges to overcome implementing this decision. I will continue to monitor the situation and rely on the guidance of public health experts so that we do not continue service reductions longer than necessary.”
Here is a list of the facilities and organizations that will close or have modified functions during this time.
Borough functions and facilities that are or will remain operational:
If you have any questions regarding borough functions, please call 459-1000.