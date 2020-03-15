Fairview shooting leaves one man hospitalized with life threatening injuries

One man was shot multiple times in the upper body and hospitalized with life threatening injuries Saturday night according to Anchorage Police.

APD says dispatch received a report of shots fired on the 1300 block of Denali Street near 13th Avenue in Fairview around 10 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators found an altercation occurred inside an apartment building "involving adults" according to APD's release.

One adult male was found shot multiple times in the upper body and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Another person was taken into custody for questioning.

APD says no one is currently being sought in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call APD Dispatch at 311.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.