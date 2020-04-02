Faith leaders from across Alaska come together in response to COVID-19

Times like these are all about setting differences aside and coming together as one, and that's exactly what churches across Alaska are doing in response to COVID-19.

"Some of our churches have food pantries where they can provide meals for people. Others are gathering things that they can take to places like Sullivan Arena and Ben Boeke to kind of help with the crisis there," said Randy Covington with Alaska Baptist Resource Network.

It's called the Alaska Faith Leaders COVID-19 Task Force. A team of faith leaders and church representatives from all denominations across the state are pooling resources to respond to the needs of Alaskans as the effects of the Novel coronavirus continue to spread.

Pastor Prince Nwankudu is the state chair for the task force. He says about 30 organizations are already on board.

"Right now as we speak, we're working on sending 100 microwavable lunch boxes to Bethel, AK, because the coordinator there, Pastor Adam London, sent the information that a youth pastor and his wife need that sent to them because they are serving others who don't have food," said Nwankudu.

The task force has been in close communication with state and local government leaders to identify needs.

"We already have a log of organizations who have donated facilities because what we're doing is waiting for when the time is right, then we will activate those places," said Nwankudu. "Some churches have signed up to donate their facilities in case of any overflow in the hospitals."

The group is working to provide resources, mobilize volunteers, and hold on to faith in a time of uncertainty.

"We feel like that's the opportunity that we have to lead our people, not to be fearful of what's ahead, but to step out in faith and to realize that God is going to see is through this, and when welcome out on the other side, we're going to look back and we're going to realize that we're stronger," said Covington.

You can find more information on the Alaska Faith Leaders COVID-19 Task Force on their Facebook page.

